Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Former CEO of DUECO named CEO of nonprofit Journey21

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Journey21Adam PuzachJudie Taylor

Judie Taylor Journey21, an Oconomowoc-based nonprofit organization that provides supportive living and learning options for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, announced that it has named Judie Taylor as its new president and chief executive officer. Taylor served as CEO of Pewaukee-based DUECO Inc., which sold and serviced utility trucks, from

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.