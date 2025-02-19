Former CEO of DUECO named CEO of nonprofit Journey21

[caption id="attachment_606924" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Judie Taylor
Journey21
, an Oconomowoc-based nonprofit organization that provides supportive living and learning options for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, announced that it has named Judie Taylor
as its new president and chief executive officer.
Taylor served as CEO of Pewaukee-based DUECO Inc., which sold and serviced utility trucks, from 2009 to 2015 when it was acquired by Connecticut-based Terex Corp.
She was executive director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth Inc. from 2020 to 2022. Taylor then served as president and CEO of Enterforce Inc., a provider of workforce management solutions and services, from 2022 to 2023 when it was acquired by Massachusetts-based The Panther Group.
Taylor had served as a Journey21 board member prior to being named president and CEO.
“When searching for a dynamic leader, we needed to look no further than our own board,” said Journey21 board chair Adam Puzach
. “Judie’s passion for our mission, along with her proven success in running successful organizations, will be invaluable, especially as we look to expand Journey21 by adding a residential living option and meet the growing demand for programming.”
Taylor also serves on the boards for ProHealth Care, St. Camillus Health Center, United Way of Milwaukee & Waukesha County, Waukesha County Community Foundation and Utility Equipment Holding Company.
Last year BizTimes Media named Taylor its corporate volunteer of the year
as part of its annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program
.
Journey21 also announced that is has received a $50,000 grant from the Inclusa Foundation
, a grantmaking organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults and individuals with disabilities. The Inclusa Foundation awards charitable support to organizations that address critical needs while fostering community connectedness and empowerment.