Former Aurora CEO Nick Turkal joins Lohman Technologies

Dr. Nick Turkal,
former CEO and president of Aurora Health Care and then Advocate Aurora Health,
has taken on a new role as chief medical advisor at Pewaukee-based Lohman Technologies.
Turkal left Advocate Aurora Health in 2019,
a year after the merger of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care. Turkal’s retirement followed Advocate Aurora announcing a shift from its co-CEO model, leaving Jim Skogsbergh
as the system’s sole president and chief executive officer. Since then, Turkal has served as a national health care and medical education consultant. He joined Milwaukee-based Crisis Prevention Institute’s
Board of Directors at the start of the year.
"I am excited to be involved with Lohman Technologies and help guide their clinical vision and strategy as they continue to grow," Turkal said. "The opportunity to enhance access and care for patients, using new technologies, is a wonderful opportunity." Lohman Technologies is a medical equipment manufacturer specializing in a device that allows users to remotely monitor cardiac data and heart rhythm events. "We are honored to have Dr. Turkal on the team as our chief medical advisor. His extensive background, passion, and commitment to the medical field speaks for itself, and we're incredibly fortunate to have him on board," said Jason Dvorak,
president of Lohman Technologies. "His experience will undoubtedly help Lohman continue to make a positive impact on patients' lives as we continue to innovate with new technologies, such as our remote cardiac monitoring solution."