Former Aurora Health Care CEO Nick Turkal joins CPI board

The Milwaukee-based Crisis Prevention Institute has added former Aurora Health Care president and chief executive officer Nick Turkal to its board of directors. Turkal left Advocate Aurora Health in 2019, a year after the merger…

The Milwaukee-based The Milwaukee-based Crisis Prevention Institute has added former Aurora Health Care president and chief executive officer Nick Turkal to its board of directors. Turkal left Advocate Aurora Health in 2019, a year after the merger of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care and Milwaukee-based Aurora. He currently is a practicing hospice physician and national health care and medical education consultant. In 2020, he led an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients established at McCormick Place in Chicago. CPI, which has its headquarters at Two Park Plaza on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, provides de-escalation and crisis prevention training for health care workers to prevent workplace violence. The institute works internationally with professionals in behavioral health, dementia care, and security and corrections, as well as educators. In early 2020, French investment company Wendel acquired CPI from FFL Partners in a $910 million deal. CPI has roughly 325 employees across the globe with 230 employees at the Milwaukee headquarters, located at 10850 W. Park Place. “CPI training has become the gold-standard for behavioral management and de-escalation over more than 40 years in existence,” Turkal said. “My entire career has been about educating health care workers on positive solutions that make a difference in the communities they serve and CPI is a natural extension of that for me. I’m thankful for the continuing opportunity to give back and share that knowledge.” Tony Jace, chief executive officer of CPI, told BizTimes in early 2020 that CPI has grown by double digits each year, both in revenue and the number of people trained. “Dr. Turkal brings a diverse and high level of health care experience, expertise and insight to our already successful global trainings and we know he will be an integral part of our board,” Jace said in an announcement this week. “Workplace violence prevention training is a top priority for many on the front lines of health care battling the pandemic. The input of Dr. Turkal and our board members can help guide us as we continue to strengthen our proven training and solutions to keep these workers safe.”