Nick Turkal to leave Advocate Aurora as system drops co-CEO model

Jim Skogsbergh, who has co-led Advocate Aurora Health alongside Nick Turkal since April 2018, will become its sole president and chief executive officer, the health system announced today.

Turkal is leaving the Downers Grove, Illinois- and Milwaukee-based organization to “pursue other interests,” according to the announcement.

Skogsbergh, former president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health, and Turkal, former president and CEO of Aurora Health Care, have jointly run the dual-headquartered Advocate Aurora since their two organizations merged last year to form the 10th largest nonprofit health care system in the United States.

Skogsbergh assumes his position immediately, and Turkal will “support any transition needs,” the announcement said.

Asked how the change from a co-CEO to a single CEO will affect its Milwaukee headquarters office, Advocate Auroroa spokesperson Adam Mesirow said in an email, “Advocate Aurora Health continues to have dual headquarters in Downers Grove, IL and Milwaukee, WI.”

Turkal, a former physician, has led Aurora as its CEO since 2006. He earned a total of $11.4 million in 2017, according to the most recent available tax filings. Skogsbergh took home $11.7 million that same year.

“It has truly been a privilege to work alongside Jim and lead this remarkable organization and its talented and passionate team members,” Turkal said in a statement. “We have formed an incredible organization dedicated to serving our patients and community, and I have full confidence that Advocate Aurora Health is well-positioned for the future under Jim’s leadership.”

Skogsbergh, 61, joined Advocate Aurora in 2001 as chief operating officer, and was promoted to president and CEO in 2002.

Prior to that role, he was executive vice president of Iowa Health System and president and CEO of Iowa Methodist, Iowa Lutheran and Blank Children’s Hospitals.

“After a thorough review with the assistance of an independent advisor, the board has made the decision to move to a single CEO model to best position us to advance our strategy moving forward,” said Joanne Disch, chair of Advocate Aurora’s board. “We have been fortunate to come together as Advocate Aurora Health under the leadership and expertise of two tremendous individuals, and we express our sincerest gratitude to both Nick and Jim for their outstanding contributions. The board is confident Jim is uniquely positioned to guide our system into the future by transforming our core business and redefining how we help people live well. He has earned national acclaim for his visionary leadership and laser focus on safety, value-based care and consumer-first strategies that will continue to propel our organization forward.”

“I am honored to continue to lead Advocate Aurora Health and our talented physicians, nurses and team members into the future as we transform care and deliver on our purpose of helping people live well,” Skogsbergh said. “I’m grateful to Nick for his partnership and commitment in co-creating an industry leader that is well-positioned to redefine health care as we know it.”