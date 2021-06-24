Fond du Lac-based packaging company to bring 250 jobs to St. Francis

Fond du Lac-based Quality Packaging Inc. is expanding into St. Francis, with plans to occupy a majority of the former Shur-Line building. The expansion will bring up to 250 jobs to the community. According to…

Fond du Lac-based Fond du Lac-based Quality Packaging Inc. is expanding into St. Francis, with plans to occupy a majority of the former Shur-Line building. The expansion will bring up to 250 jobs to the community. According to city documents, Quality Packaging has applied to occupy 225,543 square feet of manufacturing space in the 290,890-square-foot building at 4051 S. Iowa Ave. Quality Packaging, which packages goods that are manufactured elsewhere, will have a maximum of 250 employees working over two shifts per day between 6 a.m. and midnight Monday through Friday. The majority of employees, 175, would work first shift, and the other 75 would work second shift, the documents state. The building is owned by an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors . Phoenix requested the city reduce the required off-street parking at the building from 322 spaces to 269. This would allow Quality Packaging to occupy the building as a tenant. Phoenix has agreed to build another 53 parking spaces at the site either before the remaining facility space is occupied or by Oct. 31, whichever comes first. Representatives of Quality Packaging were not immediately available for comment. Quality Packaging will also occupy 12,751 square feet of office space on the second floor. Shur-Line closed down its St. Francis plant last year. This resulted in the loss of 93 jobs, according to a notice the company filed with the state.