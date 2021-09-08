Flight For Life adding base at Burlington Municipal Airport

Flight For Life plans to add a new base at the Burlington Municipal Airport.

The Burlington Common Council approved a lease on Tuesday that will allow the Waukesha-based air ambulance service to operate a 24/7 helicopter operation at the airport.

In the short-term, FFL plans to sublease the hangar at 940 Golf Taxiway, with plans to build a permanent hangar location in the future.

The nonprofit organization – which is a part of the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa and has its corporate offices at Waukesha County Airport – transports critical patients in southeastern Wisconsin from emergency scenes to area hospitals and treatment centers.

“At Flight For Life, our goal is to reduce the time frame for patients to arrive at tertiary care centers to receive the appropriate care needed, across southeastern Wisconsin,” said Leif Erickson, executive director of Flight For Life.

The expansion into Burlington is part of FFL’s overall growth strategy, the organization said.

FFL has provided air medical services in the city of Burlington for more than 35 years. Both the city fire department and Aurora Medical Center-Burlington use FFL air crews to assist in treating the critically ill and injured. The FFL helicopter was requested by Aurora Burlington 65 times last year and 42 times this year, according to documents submitted to the city.

“As the community of Burlington continues to work to grow its population and attract new residents, enhanced public safety offerings also add to the community appeal,” said Burlington mayor Jeannie Hefty. “We also look forward to a long and productive partnership with Flight For Life to support the City of Burlington Fire Department’s future goal of attaining paramedic level service while enhancing public safety in the city and town of Burlington and surrounding communities.”