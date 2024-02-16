Fleet Farm buys site for first Kenosha County store

Fleet Farm has purchased a 29-acre site for its first Kenosha County store.

The property at 7500 125th Ave. in Bristol, southwest of Highway 50 and I-94, was sold to an affiliate of Fleet Farm for $4.5 million, according to state records. The site was purchased from an affiliate of Kenosha-based Bear Real Estate Group.

Fleet Farm received approval last year to build an approximately 130,000-square-foot store with a gas station and pet wash structure. Once open, the store will be Fleet Farm’s tenth location in southeast Wisconsin.

Like its new Muskego store, the one proposed in Bristol would be a new, smaller model with about 137,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the village of Bristol. Fleet Farm stores in Delavan and Oconomowoc are about 223,000 square feet.

Fleet Farm had considered a different location west of I-94 in that area in 2018, but canceled those plans after state officials required the retailer to install additional driving lanes on the nearby interstate frontage road at a cost of $2.8 million, according to a report by Bristol’s Community Development Authority.

The area around Highway 50 and I-94 has been a hotspot for retail development in recent years as the area has seen several hotels, restaurant chains and car dealerships pop up, as well as a Woodman’s Food Market, Steinhafels furniture store and Best Buy.