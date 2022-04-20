Fleet Farm buys land in Muskego for store planned near I-43

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Fleet Farm store at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc. Photo courtesy of SR Realty Trust Inc.
Photo courtesy of SR Realty Trust Inc.

Appleton-based Fleet Farm recently purchased a 15-acre site in Muskego where the retailer plans to build a new store.

Fleet Farm bought the site at College and Racine avenues from Waukesha-based College Square Development Group for $1.7 million, according to state records.

The site is just south of I-43, and is on the border with New Berlin.

Fleet Farm executive vice president Frank Steeves told BizTimes Milwaukee in January that the Muskego site was one of several in southeastern Wisconsin that the company was studying for possible new store locations.

Established in 1955, Fleet Farm has 47 stores throughout the Midwest, including five in southeastern Wisconsin in Germantown, Oconomowoc, West Bend, Delavan and Plymouth.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Weiland is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, and son, Zachary. He is an avid sports fan and enjoys coaching his son’s youth baseball and basketball teams.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display