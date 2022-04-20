Fleet Farm buys land in Muskego for store planned near I-43

Appleton-based Fleet Farm recently purchased a 15-acre site in Muskego where the retailer plans to build a new store.

Fleet Farm bought the site at College and Racine avenues from Waukesha-based College Square Development Group for $1.7 million, according to state records.

The site is just south of I-43, and is on the border with New Berlin.

Fleet Farm executive vice president Frank Steeves told BizTimes Milwaukee in January that the Muskego site was one of several in southeastern Wisconsin that the company was studying for possible new store locations.

Established in 1955, Fleet Farm has 47 stores throughout the Midwest, including five in southeastern Wisconsin in Germantown, Oconomowoc, West Bend, Delavan and Plymouth.