Fleet Farm plans store near I-43 in Muskego

Appleton-based Fleet Farm is working on plans to build a store in Muskego, near I-43.

Brookfield-based civil engineering firm R.A. Smith, Inc. recently submitted a wetland delineation report to the state Department of Natural Resources on behalf of Fleet Farm, indicating that the company plans to build a store on a 16.23-acre site southeast of College and Racine avenues. The site is just south of I-43, and is on the border with New Berlin.

“We are studying a number of sites for new stores in Wisconsin, and particularly in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Fleet Farm executive vice president Frank Steeves. “These include the Muskego site, but we are not in a position to make any announcements right now. Hopefully soon.”

Established in 1955, Fleet Farm has 47 stores throughout the Midwest, including five in southeastern Wisconsin in Germantown, Oconomowoc, West Bend, Delavan and Plymouth.

The Oconomowoc and Delavan stores both opened in 2018, and both are about 218,000 square feet in size.