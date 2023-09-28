Five southeastern Wisconsin companies named in the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ contest

A crowded field of 100 Wisconsin-made products has been narrowed to 16 finalists competing for the title of the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, along with Johnson Financial Group, announced this week the top 16 products that are moving on to Manufacturing Madness – a head-to-head bracket-style tournament.

Out of those 16 finalists, five are made here in southeastern Wisconsin. They include:

“We’re immensely proud of our state’s manufacturers and the products they make,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC president and chief executive officer. “These products showcase just how diverse Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry is. From vehicles and machinery to games and food products, Wisconsin companies manufacture some of the coolest things in the world.”

The first round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of eight head-to-head matchups that will determine the top eight Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Voting began today and will conclude on Tuesday, Oct. 3.