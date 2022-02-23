Fiserv Forum ready for its busiest week ever

Fiserv Forum will host seven events in the next six days, making it the busiest week of events ever for the arena, which opened in 2018.

About 90,000 spectators are expected to attend those seven events, which include:

Dua Lipa concert, tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

Tyler, the Creator concert, Thursday, Feb. 24

Imagine Dragons concert, Friday, Feb. 25

Marquette vs. Butler men’s basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 26

Bucks vs. Nets, Saturday, Feb. 26

Comedian Jeff Dunham show, Sunday, Feb. 27

Bucks vs. Hornets, Monday, Feb. 28

The Imagine Dragon concert is a sellout, according to a Fiserv Forum news release, as is the Marquette game on Saturday, which is “National Marquette Day,” according to a Marquette Basketball tweet.

“We’re so excited to bring an incredible packed lineup of the best of sports and entertainment to Fiserv Forum,” said Peter Feigin, president of the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “This amazing stretch of events continues to show that Fiserv Forum is not only the heart of live entertainment in Wisconsin, but contends with the greatest arenas in the world.”

Previously, the busiest week at Fiserv Forum was in October 2018, shortly after the venue opened. That week, Fiserv Forum hosted five sold-out events in five straight nights, including Metallica, Foo Fighters, Eagles and Twenty One Pilots concerts, and the Bucks first-ever regular season game at the arena.