Firefly Tosa restaurant in Wauwatosa to close after 20 years in business

Firefly Tosa, a restaurant located at 7754 Harwood Ave. in the Wauwatosa Village area, will close later this month, after 20 years in business.

The final day of service will be Saturday, Dec. 23.

The restaurant opened as Bjonda in 2003, then rebranded as Firefly in 2007

According to an announcement about the restaurant closing, sisters Marija and Vesna Madunic, the owners of Firefly Tosa, had hoped to continue it “for decades to come,” but the property owner has alternate plans for the building and has denied the restaurant the option for a renewed long-term lease.

The building is owned by 7754 Harwood Partners LLC. A representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Our greatest joy has been hosting so many celebrations in the space we built to do just that, to gather, laugh, love — and eat and drink of course,” said Marija Madunic. “To all our guests who chose Firefly for their special moments, big and small, and the support of the Wauwatosa community and beyond, we are so grateful.”



The Madunic sisters do not have current plans to reopen Firefly in a different location. But their other business, Gracious Events, Catering & Event Design, will continue operating out of its Wauwatosa location.



“What we built here in the Village can’t be easily recreated,” said Marija Madunic. “The number of celebrations that took place at Firefly were our greatest reward. That’s at the heart of our business, and it will continue on through Gracious.”