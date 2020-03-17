Financial institutions adjust to coronavirus outbreak

Financial institutions are limiting lobby access at branches across the state as they adjust to the impact of coronavirus COVID-19.

The universal message among Wisconsin financial institutions is for customers to take advantage of mobile and online banking. However, some lobbies and drive-thrus will remain open temporarily.

Green Bay-based Associated Bank announced Sunday that it plans to temporarily suspend lobby access at most of its branch locations as part of the national effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

At Summit Credit Union, select drive-thrus remain open, but branch access will be restricted starting on Wednesday, March 18. Fifteen locations will have drive-up only access and 14 additional locations will have open lobbies through Thursday, after which these locations will have drive-up access only, according to a press release.

Summit Credit Union anticipates fully re-opening on April 6, subject to change as that date approaches.

“Our number one priority is the well-being of our members, employees and communities,” said Kim Sponem, Summit Credit Union president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to follow the plan we have in place to allow our members to access their finances while ensuring we take every available measure to keep them safe

First Federal Bank is also among the growing list of financial institutions to completely suspend lobby operations and instead, direct customers to use mobile and online banking, according to a press release. Drive-ups will remain open at all 13 WaterStone Bank branches.

Racine-based Johnson Financial Group has announced temporary closures for its branch lobbies starting today. Drive-thru service and night drop services will remain open and staffed during regular business hours. The bank’s restrictions will continue until April 13.