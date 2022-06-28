Finalists announced for Sporkies food competition at State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair today announced the finalists for The Sporkies, a competition between State Fair food vendors to see which one can come up with the most creative food creation. This is the 9th year of The Sporkies competition at State Fair, which will be held from Aug. 4-14.

Eight finalists for The Sporkies have been selected from 28 entries. On Aug. 2 a panel of local “celebrity” judges and one fairgoer will choose the winner. The dishes are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality and taste.

All food items entered will be available for purchase during the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair. A 13-foot spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their Fair location(s).

The finalists for this year’s Sporkies competition are:

Black Bean Burrito Balls – Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden

A mixture of black beans, sweet corn, cheeses, and spices combined into bite-sized spheres and breaded with a combination of spicy cheese curls and nacho cheese chips. Then they are deep-fried. Served with zesty chile lime sauce.

Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick – Freese’s Candy Shoppe

Brandy old fashioned-infused cream is sandwiched between two graham crackers, covered in milk chocolate, and drizzled with white chocolate. The Brandy Old Fashioned S’more On-a-Stick is topped with the traditional old fashioned garnishes of fried orange and dried cherry.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub’s Two Brothers nitro coffee is mixed with Cinnamon Toast Crunch infused cereal milk. A cereal crust rimmed cup and top is added with whipped cream to top off the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos On-a-Stick – Bud Pavilion

This deep-fried chicken skewer is breaded with a special seasoning blend and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dust. Drizzled with chipotle ranch and sprinkled with top-secret seasoning.

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos – Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Fried Pickle Cheese Curd Tacos are completely deep-fried with pickles sandwiched together with cream cheese and battered white cheddar cheese curds. They are topped with raspberry chipotle sauce and greens.

Peno Pretzel Popper Brat – Gertrude’s Pretzels

It starts with a 10-inch jalapeño cheddar bratwurst that is wrapped in fresh pretzel dough, topped with coarse pretzel salt, and jalapeños. The Peño Pretzel Popper Brat is baked and brushed with butter, then drizzled with white cheddar sauce, and served with a house-made jalapeño cream cheese.

Surf & Turf Sliders – Tropic

These sliders are piled with marinated and cooked pulled pork, a layer of tropical slaw, and Tropic’s pineapple mango salsa. The Surf & Turf Sliders are topped with coconut shrimp and smothered in a jalapeño aioli sauce, all on a Hawaiian sweet roll bun.

The Sconnie Slugger – Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill

The Sconnie Slugger combines a locally made beer brat and cheese curds and then dipped in cruller cornmeal batter. This play on a corn dog is deep fried and topped with dijonaise and German sweet & sour cabbage.