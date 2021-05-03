Final phase of River Place Lofts development in Walker’s Point would add nearly 70 apartments

By
Alex Zank
-
River Place Lofts phase four. Rendering: Korb and Associates
River Place Lofts phase four. Rendering: Korb and Associates
The developer of the River Place Lofts in Walker's Point is planning to put up another 69-unit building at the development site, where the former Sprecher brewery once stood. River Place Lofts is a group…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display