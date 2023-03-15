Fetch Rewards cuts 100 positions as the company looks to restructure

By
-

Madison-based tech startup Fetch Rewards Inc. has cut 100 positions across all locations in an effort to restructure the organization and preserve the company’s “overall health,” according to a statement issued Tuesday. That statement said Fetch Rewards is one of several tech companies that was impacted by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display