Festival Foods store building in Hales Corners sold for $18 million to auto dealer business

By
-
Image from LoopNet

The building for the Milwaukee area’s first Festival Foods grocery store has been sold for $18 million to a Green Bay-area based auto dealership business that was recently acquired by Bergstrom Automotive, the largest auto retailer in Wisconsin. An affiliate of Festival Foods sold the 67,000-square-foot building, located on a 7.5-acre site at 5600 S.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
