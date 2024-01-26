Festival Foods store building in Hales Corners sold for $18 million to auto dealer business

The building for the Milwaukee area's firstgrocery store has been sold for $18 million to a Green Bay-area based auto dealership business that was recently acquired by Bergstrom Automotive, the largest auto retailer in Wisconsin. An affiliate of Festival Foods sold the 67,000-square-foot building, located on a 7.5-acre site at 5600 S. 108th St. in Hales Corners, to Green Bay area-based, according to state records. Broadway Enterprises, founded in 1916, primarily owns and operates car dealerships and rental car franchises, according to the company's website. In 2023, Neenah-basedannounced that it had reached an agreement with Broadway to acquire the company. Now known as Broadway by Bergstrom Automotive, it has two auto dealerships in Green Bay and one in Manitowoc. The Hales Corners Festival Foods store opened in 2019. The building was previously occupied by a Kmart store. De Pere-based Festival Foods has 41 stores located throughout Wisconsin. Representatives from Broadway Enterprises, Bergstrom Automotive and Festival Foods did not respond to a request for comment about the sale of the Hales Corners Festival Foods store property. Sandra Kulik, Hales Corners village administrator, said the village has not received any inquiries to rezone the property or change occupancy. She said that given the agreement the village has with the developer of the property, Green Bay-based Commercial Horizons, as well as the tax incremental financing district in place to support the project, rezoning the property to be used as an auto dealership would be challenging, though not impossible. Kulik added that the village has no intention of rezoning the property as of now.