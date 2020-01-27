Festival Foods buys former Target store in Greenfield

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. has sold its former store in Greenfield to an affiliate of De Pere-based grocery store chain Festival Foods, according to state records.

MKB Greenfield LLC, which lists an Onalaska address identical to a Festival Foods support office, purchased the 130,000-square-foot building at 4777 S. 27th St. from Target for $4 million. The agent for MKB Greenfield is Brian Bauman, general counsel of Festival Foods, the state records indicate.

The 12.9-acre site is assessed at $7.1 million, according to city records. It was constructed in 1970.

Target closed its Greenfield store nearly a year ago along with five other under-performing stores nationwide.

Representatives of Festival Foods did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Festival Foods has three stores in southeastern Wisconsin in Hales Corners, Mount Pleasant and Somers. Festival Foods opened its new Hales Corners location in November. The grocer demolished a former Kmart store and put up a new 67,000-square-foot building in its place.