Featured Deal: Wilde Automotive Group sells dealership properties for more than $42.8 million

By
-

Wilde Automotive Group, one of Wisconsin’s largest auto dealers, sold its dealerships last month to Medford, Oregon-based Lithia & Driveway. The real estate was sold for more than $42.8 million, according to state property transfer records. The sale included five dealership locations, in Waukesha, West Allis and Madison.   The dealerships will retain the Wilde

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

