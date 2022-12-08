Featured Deal: Wilde Automotive Group sells dealership properties for more than $42.8 million

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Wilde Automotive Group, one of Wisconsin’s largest auto dealers, sold its dealerships last month to Medford, Oregon-based Lithia & Driveway. The real estate was sold for more than $42.8 million, according to state property transfer records. The sale included five dealership locations, in Waukesha, West Allis and Madison. The dealerships will retain the Wilde

Wilde Automotive Group, one of Wisconsin’s largest auto dealers, sold its dealerships last month to Medford, Oregon-based Lithia & Driveway. The real estate was sold for more than $42.8 million, according to state property transfer records. The sale included five dealership locations, in Waukesha, West Allis and Madison.

The dealerships will retain the Wilde brand but will be operated by Lithia, which owns and operates 296 dealerships in the U.S. and 14 in Canada.

Price: $42.8 million

Seller: Wilde Automotive Group

Buyer: Lithia & Driveway

Addresses: Wilde Toyota, 3225 S. 108th St., West Allis; Wilde Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 1710 Highway 164, Waukesha; Wilde Subaru, 1710 Highway 164, Waukesha; Wilde Honda, 1603 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha; Wilde East Towne Honda, 5555 High Crossing Boulevard, Madison