Featured Deal: Sale of AT&T’s downtown Milwaukee office building

By
Alex Zank
-

The new owner of the historic AT&T office building in downtown Milwaukee is a firm that specializes in redeveloping underperforming properties.

An affiliate of Reign Capital LLC recently bought the 20-story, class B office building at 722-740 N. Broadway. As of late June, it was not clear if the building would remain as offices or be converted to other uses.

Until recently, the building was technically fully occupied because it was owned by AT&T and not listed for lease. A 2017 marketing flyer from real estate brokerage JLL states AT&T is retaining only about 27,000 square feet. 

Address: 722-740 N. Broadway

Buyer: Reign CO1 Propco LLC

Seller: Wisconsin Bell Inc.

Price: $30.1 million

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

