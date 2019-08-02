Brookfield store is first of up to five locations opening in Milwaukee by next year

Profile by Sanford, a personalized weight loss and health coaching business based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will open a new franchise location in Brookfield next week.

The store at 12745 W. Blue Mound Road marks the company’s first step into the Milwaukee-area market, and is one of three or four locations franchisee Tyler Schulte expects to open by spring 2020.

A division of Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health medical system, Profile takes a scientific, nutrition-focused approach to its weight loss protocol, Schulte said.

A $300 year-long membership includes a customized weight loss plan, one-on-one lifestyle coaching (in-person or by phone), genetic testing and discounts on the company’s line of more than 80 meal replacement products such as shakes, bars, soups and drinks.

“I think our plan, the fact that it comes from a healthcare backing and our coaching are the main things that separate us from every different program,” Schulte said. “…it’s not a Weight Watchers, its not a Jenny Craig.”

The company markets its services to a range of age groups and lifestyles, with plans specifically designed for mothers, teens, athletes and people with special medical or dietary needs. It’s not one size fits all, he said.

Profile by Sanford’s new 2,100-square-foot Brookfield location, which will open its doors Thursday, Aug. 8, houses five meeting rooms where coaches meet with clients, front-of-house retail space and a kitchenette. Once it fully staffed, it will employ 10 to 15 coaches, and could potentially take on thousands of clients, Schulte said.

He previously worked at a store in Sioux Falls that only had two coach rooms, but had more than 3,000 clients.

“That’s how big it get in areas that are seasoned areas where people know about Profile,” he said.

Profile by Sanford entered the Wisconsin market more than a year ago, opening stores Madison and Green Bay. A third location opened in May in Kenosha.

The company currently operates more than 100 stores nationwide, but that number will double by the end of this year, Schulte said.

He is eyeing the North Shore, Menomonee Falls, Greendale, Greenfield, New Berlin and Oak Creek as sites for additional stores, but those plans are still in the works, he said.

The Brookfield store will host a grand opening event Aug. 17, including food samples, giveaways, prizes and more information about the concept and its programs. Profile is currently running a $50 year-long membership special that will be available until the store opens on Thursday and during the grand opening event, Schulte said.