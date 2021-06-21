Family values transcend time, change, and the Lemberg name

Lemberg began in 1928 as a family-owned electrical service company in Milwaukee. The Lemberg family sold the company to its employees in 1992 under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Since then it has grown to be one of the region’s largest employee-owned companies, offering five service areas including electrical construction, service, data communications, business signs and energy technologies.

What values or principles guide your business?

Despite our growth, Lemberg is still guided by the values established by the Lemberg family years ago. Some of those include accountability, community, customer service, leadership, safety, and teamwork.

What family members are currently involved in the business?

Though none of the Lemberg family members are active in the company today, we have several founding ESOP family members – and some of their children – still with the company. As ESOP members, we are motivated to carry out the mission of the company, be accountable to one another, and employ the entrepreneurial spirit to all aspects of our business.

How has your business stayed true to the founding family’s original mission?

We continue to serve customers with the same personal service and quality that has kept the company in business for nearly 100 years.We do this through continuous improvement, real-time evaluation of project delivery, and actively seeking feedback from customers.

How has your mission changed throughout the years?

Our mission to serve the customer hasn’t changed, but how we serve them has. Our goal is to be forward-thinking, helping customers find the most effective, future-proof solutions for today and tomorrow.

What does it take to successfully transition the leadership from one generation to the next?

Lemberg is currently adapting to a change in leadership. Long-time President and CEO David Washebek has stepped into regional and national roles with the National Electrical Contractors Association. Lemberg hired industry leader Mark Chappel as President. Tim Scheid, formerly Lemberg’s COO and Executive Vice President, has moved into the CEO position to provide a smooth transition for Mark and the rest of the employees. This combination provides stability while ushering in new ideas and a fresh perspective.

4085 N. 128th Street • Brookfield, WI 53005

(262) 781-1500 • LembergElectric.com