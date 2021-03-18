Kewaskum-based Regal Ware Inc. has appointed Ryan Reigle as president and chief executive officer, the cookware manufacturer announced today. The position was previously held by his father, Jeffrey Reigle, who has worked for Regal Ware…

Kewaskum-basedhas appointed Ryan Reigle as president and chief executive officer, the cookware manufacturer announced today.The position was previously held by his father, Jeffrey Reigle, who has worked for Regal Ware since 1973. Jeffrey Reigle will remain active in the business as the chairman for the company's board of directors.Ryan Reigle is a fourth generation descendent of J.O. Reigle, who founded Regal Ware in 1951.“There are three members of the fourth generation of the Reigle family working in this business,” Jeffrey Reigle said in a statement. “I cannot think of any other indication of our commitment to the business and the community than to have members of the fourth generation of the family come back and want to be part of the organization and helping to build the future.”Ryan Reigle began his career at Regal Ware in 2007 when he served in a variety of sales and management positions. He was later appointed president of Regal Ware’s Saladmaster business where he oversaw global sales and operations worldwide, growing the division by 20%, according to a press release.In 2018, Ryan Reigle was elected to Regal Ware’s board of directors. He was appointed to senior vice president of sales for all Regal Ware divisions the following year.“I am honored to step into this role and excited to lead Regal Ware,” Ryan Reigle said in a statement. “When I reflect on Regal Ware’s past, I see a history of progress, not a progress of history. Here at Regal Ware, we made things happen and made the world a better place."Regal Ware is privately-held and family-owned company that markets food and beverage preparation products. The company's portfolio of brands include Saladmaster, Lifetime, American Kitchen and ESPRO. Regal Ware delivers products and services to its customers in over 60 countries across the globe.