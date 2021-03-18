Regal Ware names new president, CEO

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Ryan Reigle, Regal Ware, Inc. president and CEO. Photo courtesy of Regal Ware.
Kewaskum-based Regal Ware Inc. has appointed Ryan Reigle as president and chief executive officer, the cookware manufacturer announced today. The position was previously held by his father, Jeffrey Reigle, who has worked for Regal Ware…

Brandon Anderegg
Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

