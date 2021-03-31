Family-owned Port Washington agency now reaches across state

PORT WASHINGTON, WI – Adolph Ansay had a simple philosophy, one that served him well throughout life: “You have to give to get.” That encompassed not only his charitable works in Ozaukee County, but his business life as well. When he began Ansay & Associates in 1946, he knew if he provided value and services to customers, he’d get their respect and trust in return.

What began in 1946 by insuring a few customers in the area is now in its 75th year of existence, serving over 12,000 Wisconsin businesses and 45,000 individual customers. The company ranks #55 on the Insurance Journal’s 2020 Top 100 P/C Agencies list, and was named one of Milwaukee’s Best and Brightest Places to Work for 2021.

Even with that tremendous growth, the agency has remained family owned since its founding. Adolph’s son, Mike Ansay, is the current Chairman and CEO of the company.

“You have to help people,” Mike Ansay said. “If you work hard and do the right thing by customers, you’ll have success. That’s how you build the company for 75 years — and for the next 75 years.”

Certainly, Ansay & Associates has grown and changed over the decades. Perhaps nothing has changed more than the technology used to serve clients. In 2019, the agency was the first to adopt the Internet of Insurance Operating System, which provides an all-digital, 24/7 insurance marketplace to consumers.

It positioned Ansay & Associates as a leader in digitization and innovation in the insurance space. That commitment to technology has its roots in the culture of the company. Adolph Ansay was one of the first to push Ozaukee County to an all-computerized system when it was still relying on paper.

“He was always pushing forward,” Mike Ansay said. “It’s the same model we have.”

One thing that hasn’t changed over the years is a commitment to the values of integrity and respect, while coming to work every day with a “can-do” attitude and a willingness to give back.

Indeed, Ansay & Associates isn’t just about business. It’s about community. They pay all their employees to take time off to volunteer in their local communities. They also proudly work with dozens of charities, supporting communities at events like cook-offs, concerts, sporting events, and fundraisers.

So no matter how much technology changes over the years, or how big Ansay & Associates grows, the family values of giving back and human connection will never waver.

“Over the next 20 years, connections with people will still be the most important thing, even though the medium will change,” Mike Ansay said. “Everything will be quicker and faster, but you’ll still be working with people, the same way my dad did in the 1940s.”

www.ansay.com

1.888.738.0558