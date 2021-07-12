The family business practices that help Kwik Trip grow│Ep. 74

The latest episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast features editor Andrew Weiland’s conversation with Carl Rick at the BizTimes Family & Closely Held Business Summit. Rick is a training manager and third generation family spokesperson for La Crosse-based Kwik Trip. Their conversation touches on the culture at Kwik Trip, the importance of profit sharing with employees, navigating the pandemic, handling family business topics at home and much more.

The remainder of the Family Business Summit is available on demand at biztimes.com/family.

