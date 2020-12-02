Eye surgery center planned in West Allis

A group of independent clinicians plans to open a new ophthalmic surgery center in West Allis.

The Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center would be developed in the 18,200-square-foot building at 2356 S. 102nd St., which currently houses The Sleep Wellness Institute, according to plans submitted to the city by Milwaukee-based Aurelian Commercial Properties, Cedarburg-based Groth Design Group and Jason Luther, president and manager of Elm Grove-based Luther Group.

The Sleep Wellness Institute plans to move next door to 2400 S. 102nd St., Suite 101.

The site at 2356 S. 102nd St. was recently acquired by Cobalt Partners LLC as part of a potential 5-acre development site located southwest of West Lincoln Avenue and I-41. Cobalt purchased the building from Schlafbrunnen Properties LLC, which is registered to Ron Baake, chief executive officer of The Sleep Wellness Institute.

According to the plans, the Aurelian West Allis Surgery Center would house a group of six ophthalmologists in the Milwaukee area that represent three independent clinical practices. Construction of the project is expected to cost $4.6 million, including land acquisition and purchasing equipment.

The medical center would perform minimally-invasive procedures related to the eye, including cataract surgery. It’s expected to serve patients coming from a large geographic area in southeastern Wisconsin, and the West Allis site offers a central location with easy freeway access, according to the plans.

The Aurelian team expects to employ about 60 people, including nurses, surgical scrub technicians, nursing assistants, receptionists, janitorial and environmental services personnel and administrative staff for filling, coding and scheduling, according to the plans.

The center could also hire employees in other specialties, including ear, nose and throat, electrophysiology and podiatry in the future, the plans said.

Construction on the building interior and exterior is expected to begin in January, and site work would begin in spring 2021, for expected completion in June. It would begin accepting patients at the end of July, according to the plans.

The plans also call for a new 28-space parking lot in front of the building.

The plan commission is scheduled to discuss the plans today.