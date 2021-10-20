Expedient opens data center in Franklin

Pittsburgh-based Expedient has opened a data center in a 28,000-square-foot former Harley-Davidson data center facility at 4777 W. Ironwood Drive in Franklin.

The company plans to hire a dozen employees in the coming months to help support the facility.

Expedient said the facility will enable it to “better serve increasing customer demand” for its offerings in the central United States.

The facility is equipped with 1.2 megawatts of power and has the capacity for more than 8,000 servers, the company said.

This is the company’s 12th data center location in the U.S.

“We’re here to help organizations of all sizes make the transition into the cloud,” said Bryan Smith, senior vice president and chief strategy officer for Expedient. “This isn’t a rip-and-replace or a one size fits all approach. We see an evolution and journey taking place whereby our clients are improving overall enterprise efficiencies by being able to pick and choose optimal solutions around infrastructure, data management, automation, security and networking. This new cloud data center helps augment and solidify the company’s Cloud Different approach, launched in April of this year, while giving us a bigger footprint in the central U.S. to better service customers.”

Expedient is now one of just a few cloud service providers, delivering services from a Milwaukee cloud node, the company said.

“Expedient’s decision to invest in a Milwaukee area data center shows the importance of midwestern cities to the growing tech industry. A combination of high caliber talent, stable geography, and growing investment in tech by traditional industries make the Milwaukee region an ideal location to service midwestern clients,” said Kathy Henrich, chief executive officer of the MKE Tech Hub Coalition.