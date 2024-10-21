Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Banking & Finance

Exiting via ESOP: What to know about the financing side of employee ownership

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Members of the Wisconsin Chapter of the ESOP Association at a meeting last summer.
Members of the Wisconsin Chapter of the ESOP Association at a meeting last summer.
Learn more about:
ESI EquitySentry EquipmentTaureau GroupBrian BakerCraig OlingerTom Venner
Last updated

For business owners considering their exit, employee ownership could be one of several options on the table. The most common way of pursuing a sale to employees is through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), a business model and type of employer-funded retirement plan often touted for its win-win tax benefits and as a tool

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.