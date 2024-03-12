Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

Exclusive look at completed units, views at new Third Ward apartment tower

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
333 Water towers above the Historic Third Ward.
Last updated

The new luxury apartment tower under construction in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward is nearing completion. Construction crews are enclosing the building’s 31st floor this week, leasing agents have started tours of the building’s 333 apartment units and brokers are eyeing the first tenants for the building’s 10,000 square feet of retail space. Leasing opened up

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee