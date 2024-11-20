Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

Exacto names new CEO

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
ExactoDavid HollinrakeKip PendletonWally Beecroft
Last updated

David Hollinrake David Hollinrake has been named the new chief executive officer of Exacto, replacing Wally Beecroft, who served as CEO of the company for five years. “We’re thrilled to welcome David as CEO. With a proven track record and deep understanding of the agriculture sector, we believe he is an

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.