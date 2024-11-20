Exacto names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_600864" align="alignleft" width="300"]
David Hollinrake
David Hollinrake
has been named the new chief executive officer of Exacto
, replacing Wally Beecroft
, who served as CEO of the company for five years.
"We're thrilled to welcome David as CEO. With a proven track record and deep understanding of the agriculture sector, we believe he is an ideal leader to steer the company into its next chapter, where his experience and vision can help accelerate Exacto's mission to enhance grower's success," said Kip Pendleton
, executive chairman of the Exacto board of directors. "We also want to thank Wally Beecroft for his leadership and contributions, which have positioned the organization for continued growth."
Based in the village of Sharon in Walworth County, Exacto is a private label supplier of solutions to the agricultural, turf, and ornamental horticulture markets.
Raised on a corn and soybean farm in Illinois, Hollinrake has more than three decades of experience in the agricultural industry, having held leadership roles at Syngenta, Bayer, Monsanto, and Adayana. He most recently served as global head of strategy and portfolio management for Syngenta Seeds. Prior to that, he was president of Syngenta Seeds, North America.
"Exacto has a rich history of innovation and an unwavering commitment to empowering growers. I'm honored to lead this exceptional team as we build on that legacy and continue to drive meaningful advancements in agricultural efficiency and sustainability," said Hollinrake.
Founded in 1981, Exacto moved from Illinois to Wisconsin
in 2009.