Evers appoints Jack Salzwedel to WEDC board

Jack Salzwedel
, the board chairman and outgoing chief executive officer
of Madison-based American Family Insurance
, is joining the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
board of directors.
Gov. Tony Evers announced today he was appointing Salzwedel to the WEDC board. The appointment fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Rebecca Cooke (who is running for Congress
) from the board.
“Under Jack's leadership as chairman and CEO, American Family has seen exceptional growth and development, and I have no doubt he will bring that same vision and expertise to the WEDC board,” Evers said in a statement. “As we continue working together to make sure our state and local communities bounce back from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and ensure our continued economic recovery, Jack will be a great addition at the WEDC.”
Salzwedel has been chairman and CEO of American Family since 2011. Before that, he was the company's president and chief operating officer. He started with the company in 1985, serving in numerous roles.
“I am humbled and grateful for the governor's appointment to the (WEDC),” Salzwedel said in a statement. “The WEDC serves an important role in supporting innovation, business development, and job creation in our state. I believe in public-private collaboration and I look forward to partnering with the WEDC administration, fellow board members, and ultimately the companies and communities it serves to ensure a strong Wisconsin business climate that benefits all.”
WEDC's board is comprised of state lawmakers, departmental secretaries and people from the private sector with relevant business experience. Board members provides WEDC with strategic leadership and operational oversight.