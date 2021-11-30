Evers appoints Jack Salzwedel to WEDC board

By
Alex Zank
-
Jack Salzwedel, chairman and CEO of American Family Insurance
Jack Salzwedel, the board chairman and outgoing chief executive officer of Madison-based American Family Insurance, is joining the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board of directors. Gov. Tony Evers announced today he was appointing Salzwedel to the…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

