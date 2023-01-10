Evans Transportation Services reinvesting in people, technology during period of high growth

By
-
Ryan Keepman and Jason Mansur.
Ryan Keepman and Jason Mansur.

Like many logistics companies, Delafield-based Evans Transportation Services, a third-party provider of logistics solutions, has seen a sizable increase in revenues within the last three years. Unlike its competitors, Evans Transportation did not see its growth come from market rate increases caused by supply chain backups. Instead, Evans Transportation leadership attributes both a refocus on

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display