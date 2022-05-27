Ereztech to move its manufacturing operations from Sheboygan Falls to Saukville

Ereztech, a provider of organometallic precursor research and development and manufacturing services, will move its manufacturing operations from Sheboygan Falls to Saukville. The company purchased a 30,000-square-foot facility in Saukville formerly occupied by Rebel Converting.
The building is located at 700 N. Progress Drive. The move to Saukville will provide Ereztech with a greater production footprint, allowing it to grow its domestic production capacity and streamline its supply chain.
Ereztech’s corporate headquarters is in Johns Creek, Georgia.
"The Saukville site expands the efforts of our Sheboygan Falls facility to provide vertically integrated, customized processes for a broad range of organometallic precursors," said Roman Rytov, CEO of Ereztech. "Our control over precursor synthesis, down to the raw material level, purification, and packaging supports high volume manufacturing tailored to our customer's requirements."
Rytov said he hopes to have 40 employees at the Saukville location by the end of the year. This will double the company's current employee total of 20.
The availability of thin-film precursors used in chemical vapor deposition or atomic layer deposition processes is critical to produce semiconductors and other materials-dependent advanced technologies. Ereztech's expansion is focused on supporting rapid precursor research and development efforts and efficient production scaling to strengthen the supply chain for anticipated growth in the semiconductor industry.
"We envision our focus on molecular synthesis, along with purification in a controlled manufacturing environment, as fundamental to U.S. efforts to maintain a competitive technology edge," said Dave Roberts, chief technology officer.