Disinfectant wipe manufacturer to move from Saukville to Milwaukee

Rebel Contracting's new location will be twice the size of its existing facility

Saukville-based contract disinfectant wipe manufacturer Rebel Converting LLC plans to relocate its headquarters to the Towne Corporate Park of Granville on the city of Milwaukee’s far northwest side.

The company recently purchased the industrial building located at 11225 W. Heather Ave. The 95,500-square-foot facility was acquired for $4.77 million, according to a news release. The seller was Rosemont, Illinois-based real estate investment firm Brennan Investment Group.

The deal closed on Tuesday, March 16. Terry McMahon and Cody Ziegler of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke represented Rebel Converting in purchasing the building.

Rebel, which employs about 50 people, plans to occupy the new Milwaukee facility as soon as possible, according to the release. However, the company first has to renovate the building’s offices and refurbish the manufacturing area.

The new location will be twice the size of Rebel’s current facility.

Rebel’s planned move comes as demand for the product it manufactures has significantly increased, due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout Wisconsin, the U.S. and the world.

But the company began looking for a new, larger, facility well before coronavirus was dominating the headlines, the release notes.

Mike Kryshak, owner of Rebel, attributed the company’s growth to its employees.

“We’ve got a great team, and Rebel operates with the philosophy that companies are all about the people,” he said in the release.

“There were a few different groups looking at the facility, which is a testament that

demand for industrial real estate continues to stay strong in southeast Wisconsin,” McMahon said in the release.

McMahon and Ziegler will also list Rebel Converting’s building in Saukville for sale. It is located at 700 N. Progress Drive.