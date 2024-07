United Kingdom-based Equiniti Trust Co. is laying off five employees who are part of the company’s customer care center located at 11200 W. Parkland Ave. in Milwaukee, according to a WARN notice. Equiniti Trust Company, a securities brokerage, is laying off a total of 55 customer care center workers across the United States. The layoffs

United Kingdom-based Equiniti Trust Co. is laying off five employees who are part of the company’s customer care center located at 11200 W. Parkland Ave. in Milwaukee, according to a WARN notice. Equiniti Trust Company, a securities brokerage, is laying off a total of 55 customer care center workers across the United States. The layoffs are a part of “right-shoring” efforts, which will see the roles sent to the company’s operations overseas. Layoffs are scheduled to take place on Sept. 30, 2024. "The company will ensure that employees will be paid all unearned wages and agreed upon benefits as of the separation date," according to the WARN notice.