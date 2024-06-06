Employ Milwaukee leader Chytania Brown steps down from role

Employ Milwaukee
, a workforce development organization serving Milwaukee County, announced this week that president and chief executive officer Chytania Brown
has stepped down from her role.
Brown was appointed to her position by Milwaukee County’s workforce development board in February 2020. She began her career in workforce development 25 years ago as a Step Up Coordinator at Employ Milwaukee, which was previously known as both the Private Industry Council (PIC) and Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board (MAWIB). She advanced into numerous senior and executive leadership roles during her time with Employ Milwaukee.
Prior to rejoining Employ Milwaukee as its leader in 2020, Brown was the administrator of the Division of Employment and Training at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development under two gubernatorial administrations.
On the state level, she spearheaded American Job Center initiatives that expanded service delivery inside Wisconsin correctional institutions and launched a Mobile Career Lab for out-of-state veteran recruitment and enhanced community connectivity. She also led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, providing services to over 10,000 Milwaukee County residents through new strategies like drive-through job fairs.
Julie Cayo
Julie Cayo[/caption]
“I am proud of my over 25 years of leadership and service in workforce development at the local and state level. I remain committed to building a stronger, more equitable and prosperous Milwaukee and continue to support the mission of Employ Milwaukee," said Brown.
Employ Milwaukee's board of directors has appointed Julie Cayo
, the organization’s chief planning officer, as interim CEO. The search for a new president and CEO appointment will begin in the coming months.
“I have seen, firsthand, the impact, innovation, and resilience of Chytania’s leadership in our local workforce system. She continues to champion efforts that support local workers and employers to build economic mobility for our vibrant community," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “I’ve known Chytania for the better part of two decades. She has been a mentor and a friend. I wish her the very best in her next professional challenge.”