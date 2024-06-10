Emem Group joining Rule Enterprises on Harbor District apartment project

Two local developers have teamed up to redevelop a vacant site in Milwaukee’s Harbor District with apartments at a variety of price points.

Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises and Emem Group have submitted plans for a 140-unit mixed-use building at 200 E. Greenfield Ave.

The units, which would be a mix of mostly one- and two-bedroom units, with some three-bedrooms, would include 70 units for residents earning up to 50% of the area’s median income (AMI), 43 units for residents earning up to 60% of AMI and 27 units at market rate, according to documents submitted to the City of Milwaukee.

- Advertisement -

On the ground floor, 1,500 square feet is set to be occupied by Unite WI, a local nonprofit organization focused on community health.

Milwaukee nonprofit LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corp.) announced in December that it is supporting the development with a $500,000 pre-development loan. Earlier this year, the project was also awarded low-income housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, state records show.

The five-story building would occupy a currently vacant lot near the headquarters of Rockwell Automation and Komatsu Mining Corp. The site is part of the Freshwater Plaza redevelopment that has transformed a formerly contaminated industrial site into a hub of stores, apartments and restaurants.

- Advertisement -

1 of 3

Freshwater Plaza’s master developer is Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, which has led the development of a Cermak Fresh Market, Sherwin-Williams Paint Store and Summit Credit Union, as well as a mixed-use apartment building.

Rule Enterprises was selected by Milwaukee Redevelopment Authority in 2022 to develop the city-owned site. The site is near other projects that Rule Enterprises has completed, including the Seven04 Place Apartments at 704 W. National Ave. and the Thirteen31 Place Apartments at 1331 W. National Ave.

Emem Group was recently brought on as a codeveloper for the project, which is set to undergo city review later this month. Emem Group has developed such projects as the MLK Library Apartments that’s currently underway on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.