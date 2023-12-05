Freshwater Plaza development gets boost from LISC

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

An affordable housing project that would put the final piece of thedevelopment in Milwaukee's Harbor District into place has received a $500,000 loan.is planning a six-story, 140-unit apartment building for a vacant two-acre site at 200 E. Greenfield Ave. That new apartment building would be located just south of Freshwater Plaza's Cermak Fresh Market. Freshwater Plaza also includes a Sherwin-Williams paint store on a commercial outlot, a mixed-use building with several retail tenants and 76 apartment units, and a Summit Credit Union branch that is currently under construction on a second commercial outlot. Rule is planning for 113 of the units to be below market rate, with 70 units reserved for households making no more than 50% of the area median income. Milwaukee non-profit(Local Initiatives Support Corp.) recently announced that it is supporting the development with a $500,000 pre-development loan. Earlier this year, the project was also awarded low-income housing tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, state records show. The building will be managed by, which will provide health and social services via community health workers, according to an announcement from LISC.