Elite performance expert Tim Kight is guest for Dec. 14 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum  

A life-long student of elite performance—with the passion and drive to help individuals and organizations maximize their potential—Tim Kight founded Focus 3 in the mid-’80s in Southern California.

Following his freshman year at Ohio State, Tim transferred to UCLA to run track. It was at UCLA that he witnessed legendary men’s basketball coach John Wooden win his 9th and 10th national championships. This unprecedented achievement by Wooden and the UCLA basketball team triggered a great curiosity in Kight as to what distinguishes elite performers from average performers, a quest he has been pursuing ever since.

In the following years, Kight began observing, curating, and documenting the mindset and behavior patterns of elite performers. He ultimately discovered that elite performers think and behave differently because they’ve adopted a system.

For Kight, a new question arose … what systems actually work? Through diligent study and research—as well as application in the real world—he discovered the power of The Performance Pathway: Leaders create the culture that drives the behavior that produces results.

Kight then built actionable, high-impact systems for developing exceptional leaders, strengthening organizational culture, and equipping people to perform at their best.

Kight will be the featured guest on the Dec. 14 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum, presented by BizTimes Media and sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. The free webcast will take place from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m. Click here to register.