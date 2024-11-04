Eli Lilly buys another Kenosha County building, for $40 million

Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company
has purchased a 323,930-square-foot industrial building in the Village of Bristol in Kenosha County for $40.8 million, according to state records.
The vacant warehouse building, which was completed within the last year, is located on a 21.6-acre site at 10121 136th Ave. in the Bristol Business Park. It is located near the site of the 100,000-square-foot former Nexus Pharmaceuticals
manufacturing facility at 10300 128th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, which Eli Lilly acquired earlier this year
.
The building that Eli Lilly has acquired in Bristol was developed by Riverwoods, Illinois-based Janko Group
. A representative for Janko Group, which sold the building to Eli Lilly, could not be reached for comment.
The building has an assessed value of about $22.8 million, according to Kenosha County records.
A representative of Eli Lilly could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company is making a substantial investment in Kenosha County. In August the company disclosed that it paid $924.7 million, net of cash acquired, to the entities that owned the assets of the Nexus Pharmaceuticals facility. According to an Eli Lilly securities filing, the purchase price included $108.5 million for the property and equipment and $816.5 million for goodwill. Eli Lilly attributed the goodwill "to the synergies between the manufacturing capabilities of the site and our products as well as the assembled workforce of the site."
Eli Lilly said in April it would use the Nexus Pharmaceuticals plant to expand its global parenteral or injectable product manufacturing network.
Nexus initially invested $100 million to open the plant in 2021. The facility has an assessed value of about $45.9 million, according to county records.