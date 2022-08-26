Elevate Inc. moving its Calm Harbor residence to Sheboygan

Jackson-based nonprofit Elevate Inc.
, an organization dedicated to helping those dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues, has found a new home for its Calm Harbor residence.
Calm Harbor, a residence for adults experiencing a mental health crisis, will move from 141 S. 8th
Ave. in West Bend to 503 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Sheboygan. The move marks a new agreement between Elevate and the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee
, which owns the Sheboygan property. Both organizations will share the space, which is currently being renovated.
“With the ever-increasing need for services to support those struggling with mental illness, we are pleased to be able to provide a newly renovated, safe and healthy environment for those who do not need to be hospitalized but require monitoring and support during a mental health crisis,” said Mary Simon
, executive director of Elevate. “Sometimes all our clients need is to have their medication regulated in order for them to return to their families or to independent living.”
Elevate will officially move into its new Sheboygan location once renovations to the building are complete. The nonprofit has been searching for a new space since 2019 as it currently operates out of a space run by a former program provider.
The new residence will provide improved security for residents and environmental improvements for up to 10 adults at a time. It will feature a communal living and dining room with shared bedrooms and an outdoor living/recreational space.
In addition to the crisis stabilization residence, Elevate will also operate their supportive independent living program from this location. This program provides clients with services designed to support them in achieving their health goals in an independent living environment.
Elevate has provided mental health services in Washington County for more than 50 years. In 2019, Elevate assumed the contract with Sheboygan County to manage an existing residential mental health, crisis stabilization residence, as well as a supportive independent living care program.