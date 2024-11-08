Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Restaurants

Elevate Coffee to join Zócalo food truck park

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
Elevate Coffee's truck. Photo from Elevate's website
Learn more about:
Anytime ArepaElevate CoffeeHot Box Pizza MKEIkigai IzakayaLas VirellasMazorca TacosModern MakiPallino BurgerRuby's BagelsScratch Ice CreamTavernZocalo Food Truck ParkJesus Gonzalez
Last updated

Elevate Coffee food truck, currently located at 6794 West Lincoln Ave. in West Allis, plans to move into a spot at Zócalo Food Truck Park in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood at 636 South 6th St., according to a permit filed through the city of Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Elevate opened in July of this year and has been doing business from its primary West Allis location at the corner of 68th St. and West Lincoln Ave. as well as at various 5k events and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Elevate’s Mexican inspired coffee and breakfast foods will join the 10 other vendors at Zocalo Food Truck Park including Pallino Burger, Ikigai Izakaya, Las Virellas, Tavern, Scratch Ice Cream, Ruby’s Bagels, Modern Maki, Mazorca Tacos, Hot Box Pizza MKE and Anytime Arepa.

- Advertisement -

Zócalo food truck park is open Tuesday-Sunday and Elevate will be open Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to city documents.

No timeline has been set for the move, according to Jesus Gonzalez, co-founder of Zócalo food truck park and Mazorca Tacos.

Zócalo Food Park is located in a neighborhood that has experienced growth and revitalization over the past few years.
Zócalo Food Park. Credit: Jake Hill

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee