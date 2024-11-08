Elevate Coffee to join Zócalo food truck park

Elevate Coffee food truck, currently located at 6794 West Lincoln Ave. in West Allis, plans to move into a spot at Zócalo Food Truck Park in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood at 636 South 6th St., according to a permit filed through the city of Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Elevate opened in July of this year and has been doing business from its primary West Allis location at the corner of 68th St. and West Lincoln Ave. as well as at various 5k events and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Elevate’s Mexican inspired coffee and breakfast foods will join the 10 other vendors at Zocalo Food Truck Park including Pallino Burger, Ikigai Izakaya, Las Virellas, Tavern, Scratch Ice Cream, Ruby’s Bagels, Modern Maki, Mazorca Tacos, Hot Box Pizza MKE and Anytime Arepa.

Zócalo food truck park is open Tuesday-Sunday and Elevate will be open Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to city documents.

No timeline has been set for the move, according to Jesus Gonzalez, co-founder of Zócalo food truck park and Mazorca Tacos.