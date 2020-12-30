Economist Mike Knetter will provide macro outlook for 20th annual Economic Trends event

BizTimes Media will host its 20th annual Economic Trends event to provide southeastern Wisconsin business leaders with insights into what to expect from the local and national economy in the new year.

The Economic Trends event will be held virtually from 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Attendance is free of charge. Click here to register.

Economist Mike Knetter, who has participated in most of the 19 previous Economic Trends events, will return to provide his macroeconomic outlook for the year. Knetter is the president and CEO of the University of Wisconsin Foundation. Previously he was dean of the UW-Madison School of Business, and before that he served as an economic advisor for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Knetter is also a member of the American Family Insurance board of directors.

Other featured speakers for the 2021 Economic Trends event will include: Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO Blake Moret and QPS Employment Group president and CEO Ryan Festerling.

Rockwell Automation is a Milwaukee-based Fortune 500 company and a provider of industrial automation and information technology. QPS is an employment agency and staffing solutions firm based in Brookfield.

In addition to the remarks from Knetter, Moret and Festerling, the 2021 Economic Trends event will also include a pair of breakout sessions, providing additional insights to navigate the economy in the new year. The breakout sessions include:

Unmask M&A in 2021, presented by Andrew Sannes, managing director, Taureau Group, and Tyler Carlson, vice president and co-owner, Taureau Group. They will provide an outlook of M&A in the new year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and a new presidential administration takes over.

The Southeastern Wisconsin Economy: A Closer Look, presented by Knetter and Dave Anderson, senior vice president – managing director, head of commercial banking, southeastern Wisconsin, BMO Harris Bank. They will discuss the economic outlook for manufacturing, food and beverage, logistics, transportation and construction in southeast Wisconsin for 2021. Knetter will share perspectives about fiscal, monetary and trade policies that may shape the larger trends in these industries for the new year.

The 2021 BizTimes Media Economic Trends event is sponsored by Annex Wealth Management, BMO Harris Bank, Taureau Group and Vistage.