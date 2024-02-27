DWF Wholesale to close its Milwaukee operations

By
-
DWF Wholesale's Milwaukee location. Image from Google.

Denver-based wholesale florist DWF Wholesale has notified state officials that it plans to close its Milwaukee operations at 425. W. Walnut St.

As a result of the closure, 8 employees will lose their jobs.

DWF Wholesale will cease business at its Milwaukee operation on March 1 and begin eliminating workers on March 8.

DWF has served the greater Milwaukee area since 1974. It’s 9,695-square-foot Milwaukee warehouse building was built in 1989 and has an assessed value of $497,200, according to city records.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display