DWF Wholesale to close its Milwaukee operations

Denver-based wholesale florist DWF Wholesale has notified state officials that it plans to close its Milwaukee operations at 425. W. Walnut St.

As a result of the closure, 8 employees will lose their jobs.

DWF Wholesale will cease business at its Milwaukee operation on March 1 and begin eliminating workers on March 8.

DWF has served the greater Milwaukee area since 1974. It’s 9,695-square-foot Milwaukee warehouse building was built in 1989 and has an assessed value of $497,200, according to city records.