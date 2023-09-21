Waukesha | Founded: 2017 Industry: Construction Employees: 17 | 2023 projected sales: $26.5 million Duffek Construction is a full-service design-build firm that serves small businesses in Wisconsin. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Mike Duffek, president: “Great relationships with clients, design professionals and trade partners. Great team

Duffek Construction is a full-service design-build firm that serves small businesses in Wisconsin.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Mike Duffek, president: “Great relationships with clients, design professionals and trade partners. Great team members who have been empowered. Strong core values: honesty, humility and hard work.”

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

“Business owners need an agile, team-focused construction partner that has their best interests in mind. We understand that there are larger, more high-profile projects, but our focus is on people, communities and the Wisconsin small businesses that enrich both.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Through improved communication, a proactive focus and an understanding that change is inevitable, we have been able to navigate supply chain, inflation and labor market challenges. We take absolute ownership for our responsibilities and work hard each day to turn challenges into opportunities.”

Do you plan to make any changes to your company?

“As we continue to grow, we will look to add driven and passionate people and widen our focus to encompass building throughout Wisconsin. This will include growing our Waukesha office and potentially adding offices in other parts of Wisconsin.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve received?

“There is always opportunity when you do the right thing.”