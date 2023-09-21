Duffek Construction 

2023 Future 50 Winner

By
-
Duffek Construction president Mike Duffek.
Duffek Construction president Mike Duffek.

Waukesha | Founded:  2017 Industry: Construction Employees: 17 | 2023 projected sales: $26.5 million Duffek Construction is a full-service design-build firm that serves small businesses in Wisconsin. What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years? Mike Duffek, president: “Great relationships with clients, design professionals and trade partners. Great team

