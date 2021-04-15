Drexel Building Supply’s New Berlin expansion receiving state tax credits

Drexel Building Supply Inc.‘s new showroom and distribution center in New Berlin is receiving up to $250,000 in state tax credits.

In return, the $11 million project is expected to create 50 jobs over the next three years.

Campbellsport-based Drexel, which provides building materials and services to contractors and homeowners, owns 92 acres northeast of Coffee and Calhoun roads. It will build a seven-building, 128,000-square-foot facility there.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced today it is supporting the project with up to $250,000 in state income-tax credits over three years. The actual amount of tax credits awarded is contingent on the number of jobs Drexel creates during that period.

According to WEDC, the Drexel project could indirectly generate another 56 jobs in the region. Altogether, these 106 new jobs are expected to generate $213,356 in state income tax revenue annually.

“In addition to the jobs created by this project, this expansion will allow Drexel Building Supply Inc. to take advantage of a growing market and increased demand for its services,” Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This project marks the latest example of a Wisconsin business that has chosen to grow in our state because of our strong business climate and dedicated workforce.”

The project consists of a nearly 25,000-square-foot showroom, and six additional buildings ranging from roughly 5,300 square feet to more than 57,700 square behind it. Those buildings will be used for storage and distribution of building materials. There will also be an area used for outdoor storage.

The project’s first phase will include construction of two buildings to serve as operations for cabinetry and flooring. Drexel will move 75 employees from its Brookfield location as a result.

A second phase includes completion of five lumberyard buildings. This will allow Drexel to add new employees and expand its product category.

Drexel also expects to create another 50 jobs across its other eight Wisconsin locations.

Founded in 1985, Drexel offers lumber, roofing/siding, trusses, millwork, doors, windows, pole building, decking, cabinetry, flooring and window treatments.