Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Hospitality & Tourism

Downtown Milwaukee Hampton Inn now fully reopen ahead of busy summer

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
The Hampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee Downtown hotel, located at 176 W. Wisconsin Ave.
Organizations:
E.M.A. HospitalityHampton Inn & Suites Milwaukee Downtown
Last updated

The Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in downtown Milwaukee’s Westown neighborhood is back up and running, following its closure last year last year in the face of financial challenges. In February, the 138-room hotel at 176 W. Wisconsin Ave. quietly began reopening in phases; as of last week, all of its rooms are available for booking,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 1ST AND SAVE

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee