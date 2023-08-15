Hotel financing becoming a challenge in the post-pandemic economy

The Iron Horse Hotel in Milwaukee.

Two prominent Milwaukee hotels are in financial trouble: The 138-room Hampton Inn & Suites downtown has been returned to its lender after unexpectedly closing this spring and the 102-room Iron Horse Hotel in Walker’s Point is headed to auction to resolve bankruptcy. While these two properties each have a unique set of circumstances, industry experts say

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
