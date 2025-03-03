Douglas Dynamics promotes Mark Van Genderen to president and CEO

[caption id="attachment_597273" align="alignleft" width="300"]

Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics
, a manufacturer of commercial work truck attachments and equipment, including snowplows, announced that its board of directors has elected Mark Van Genderen
as president and chief executive officer, and a member of the board.
Van Genderen succeeds James L. Janik
, who has been serving as the company’s interim president and chief executive officer since July of 2024, following the retirement of Robert McCormick
.
Effective today, Janik will no longer serve as an executive officer of the company. But he will continue to serve as a non-employee director and chairman of the board.
Van Genderen had served as the company’s chief operating officer since September of 2024. Before that, he served as the company’s president of Work Truck Attachments from January 2023 to February 2025, president of Commercial Snow & Ice from September 2021 until January 2023 and vice president of business development from November 2020 until September 2021.
Prior to joining Douglas Dynamics, Van Genderen spent 21 years in various leadership roles at Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Motor Company
.
As president and CEO of Douglas Dynamics, Van Genderen will receive an annual base salary of $700,000, according to a company filing with the SEC.