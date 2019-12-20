DNC host committee launches search platform for event venues

Bars, restaurants, event spaces can still sign up to be listed

Groups booking events related to the 2020 DNC now have access to a listing of area venues interested in hosting one of the 2,000 functions taking place before and during the July convention.

Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee on Thursday announced the launch of a venue search portal on its website, which includes information about restaurants, bars, banquet halls and other event spaces throughout the region.

Registration opened in September for venues to submit relevant information along with photos and floor plans. So far, more than 400 venues have signed up.

With no deadline for venues to sign up, the portal will be updated on a rolling basis to include additional registrants.

The digital platform aggregates venues based on size, capacity, distance from Fiserv Forum, and accommodations necessary for events ranging from a seated breakfast to a live performance with a stage. Users can also search specifically for venues that are woman- minority-, LGBTQ-, veteran-, and disability-owned.

“There will be approximately 2,000 events that take place leading up to and during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and it is our goal at the Host Committee to help ensure those events take place in unique locations across the city,” said Kelly Gleeson, vice president of events and production at the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “From water parks and athletic fields to art galleries and breweries, the portal includes a wide range of spaces that showcase Milwaukee’s vibrant arts, culture, and recreational offerings.”

Parties are instructed to contact venues directly with inquiries about pricing and availability and to coordinate site visits.